WWE Raw Reunion Got More Viewers Than Any Other Raw This Year

07.24.19 2 hours ago

WWE

We all knew all along that the WWE Raw Reunion was a blatant attempt to goose the viewership numbers. WWE loves to call Legends and alumni whenever they really want people to watch, and this time they pretty much called all of them. Regardless of what you thought of the show, the gambit worked, giving Raw the most views they’ve had all year by a healthy margin.

