We all knew all along that the WWE Raw Reunion was a blatant attempt to goose the viewership numbers. WWE loves to call Legends and alumni whenever they really want people to watch, and this time they pretty much called all of them. Regardless of what you thought of the show, the gambit worked, giving Raw the most views they’ve had all year by a healthy margin.
WWE Raw Reunion Got More Viewers Than Any Other Raw This Year
Elle Collins 07.24.19 2 hours ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.23.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 07.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 07.15.19 1 week ago