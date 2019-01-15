Much as the arrival of Women’s Tag Team Championships in WWE was first announced randomly by a Vince McMahon Santa Claus on the barely-watched Christmas edition of Raw, more about those belts was finally revealed toward the end of tonight’s Raw, as a prelude to a segment that was mostly about Paul Heyman and a very random appearance by Heavy Machinery.
Raw Unveiled Women’s Tag Belts And Announced When The Champions Will Be Crowned
These belts do look neat. If they’re going to represent both shows though, one of them could have been red and one of them could have been blue. Or they could have had a mix of blue and red on each. Minor quibble though because I do like them a lot.
So are they going to ship a majority of women to one brand to have the division??