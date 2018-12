WWE Raw

If you missed Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw — you know, because it was pre-taped after last week’s episode and aired on Christmas Eve night — you missed Vince McMahon as “Mr. McMahon-ta Claus,” delivering “presents” to the WWE Universe.

Those presents:

1. John Cena is back, “back on Raw and back on Smackdown”

2. psst women’s tag titles

3. next week’s New Year’s Eve Raw will feature Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match