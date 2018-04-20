WWE Filed An Emergency Restraining Order Against A Poop-Smearing Fan

Remember that time someone was shot outside the Performance Center for charging at a police officer with a knife? And then he mixed his poop in a bucket with some milk and smeared it on the walls of the building?

According to TMZ, WWE has now gotten an emergency restraining order against the man responsible for causing all of this ruckus (here’s video of the original incident, if you’re inclined).

Armando Alejandro Montalvo is, according to his Instagram bio, a “Professional Ghostbuster, Wrastler, Platform Artist, Musician, Writer, Comedian, Actor, Philanthropists.” He’s been uploading bizarre videos lately, including this “promo” against the WWE for pursuing the restraining order.

