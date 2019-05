WWE

Ruby Riott has been off of WWE TV for a while, with her last match on Raw ending in a loss to Becky Lynch on April 15. After wrestling on house shows and Main Event through May 17, she will be out of action completely for several months after what WWE.com describes as “a bilateral injury to her right shoulder.”

As summed up “One down, one to go,” caption for the post above, Riott will get the same surgery for the same injury on her left shoulder in the future.