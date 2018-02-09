In 2017, Tye Dillinger fulfilled the dreams of many diehard NXT fans when he entered the Royal Rumble at No. 10 — pretty much the only option for the man who calls himself “The Perfect 10.” Like Tyler Breeze before him, Dillinger rode a wave of fan love and loyalty all the way to a can’t-miss gimmick and the simplest pro wrestling catchphrase since “Yes.”
Despite his big Rumble debut, it was still a few more months before his official call-up to the main roster as a part of Smackdown Live, and still another month after that for him to fulfill all his NXT obligations.
Since being in WWE full time, Dillinger hasn’t done a whole heck of a lot. He’s had a low-level feud with Baron Corbin and a few United States Championship shots, but other than that … nada.
Oh boy. This company needs to be stopped. Wait til rusev starts saying ‘rusev night raw!’ And they bring a back hoe out to the ring and literally bury him on national tv. How dare they find a way to connect with the fans!!!!!!
It’s “Monday Night Rusev”!
Yeah Shane did that pretty much during one of his lengthy passive aggressive speeches when fans were chanting, “Rusev Day!” And Shane was like, “Noted” which is code for, “How dare you not give me, a non-wrestler and a McMahon, less attention than this guy who is organically over and awesome in the ring.” By the way, Shane and Rusev are rated the same in WWE 2K18
Shane McMahon said “noted” because he was trying to get the fans to focus on what was going on in the ring rather than focusing on chanting for the hip phrase. It’s not like they aren’t giving the fans Rusev on every episode of Smackdown. What do you want? Rusev to be on every segment in the place of those you don’t like as much? Pay attention to the show, react to what’s going on, and stop trying to “take over”. You’ll enjoy yourself a lot more.
They’re likely afraid those chants will derail the exciting main event scene where Shane and Daniel get into a passive aggressive argument, AJ Styles comes in and talks about how he built SDL, and Sami and Kevin make logical points and get talked down to because of course.
Wouldn’t want any of that!
Sad +1
The main event scene is AJ vs. Nakamura, which everyone is SUPER EXCITED for, right? Unfortunately, you have to wait for WrestleMania to do that, so you need to give AJ something else to do in the meantime. That’s the problem with deciding your big match two months before it happens. And Sami and Kevin are being talked down to because they are such tremendous assholes about their logical points. That’s the point!
Ok, fine, but you’d think the objective is to put AJ in something that’s, oh I don’t know, GOOD. Not this.
This is dumb. Almost as dumb as smart fans trying to get themselves over with stupid shit like the “10” counts and “1 fall!”.
I hate the “ten” chants during the match as well but I happen to love the “one fall”
For me, it sets Takeover’s apart from other events in WWE
WWE: Cesaro can’t connect with the fans. Don’t push him.
Also WWE: Keep Tye Dillinger off TV. He’s connecting with the fans too much.
Isn’t that, like, his entire gimmick though?
I can’t wait until Vince McMahon, (and subsequently Kevin Dunn) are gone.
Vince and the agents are fucking morons.
Shame on us fans for organically wanting something and making ourselves heard. No wonder daddy Vince wants to keep us in line.
Just give him something different than the 10 gimmick, because i gotta agree with WWE in this one. The crowds chanting “10” while the wrestlers are outside the ring, instead of counting 1.. 2.. 3.. 4, was pretty damn annoying.
I’m torn because frankly- Tye isn’t a terribly interesting wrestler. He’s not bad, but in an incredibly talented WWE, he’s never demonstrated he’s capable of tearing the roof down like a lot of folks on the roster.
Yeah- the 10 chants are fun, but they can get in the way of the storytelling when you don’t know where they’re at with a 10 count. A match that’s really built around that dramatic tension, suffers when the crowd’s more invested in the chant than the story.
I kinda feel like the 10 story reached it’s perfect zenith at last year’s rumble, and now it’s time to find a different gimmick. (or invest that time in a more compelling wrestler).
(to me, the more WTF VINCE one of these is his apparent distaste for the One Fall thing, which doesn’t have any conceivable detriment to the product and is just part of his inexplicable ideas about presentation and branding that I don’t think have ever been demonstrated to accomplish anything).
Who gives a shit if the dude is an interesting wrestler. Brad Armstrong was an amazing wrestler, but he had the charisma of a wet paper bag. Your personal feelings aside, the dude got himself over and is now being punished because he is too over. It’s ridiculous.
And why should he change his OVER gimmick just because you don’t like him/it. Think about that for a second. Think about what that sounds like when you replace Tye Dillenger with, say, Hulk Hogan. You don’t like Tye, which is fine (personally, I’m not that big a fan of his either), but to say he should change his gimmick, and gimmick he got over, is moronic.
And the “ONE FALL” thing is stupid. I hate when the crowd does it. Also, 1, 2, SWEEEEEET!” can be added to that list.
I like Tye, he’s a good hand in the ring, seems like he has good face potential. I’m ambivalent about 10, except with the count out thing, it makes it sound like the crowd can’t count. I want to know where Tye goes with the 10 thing though. As it is now, it is literally just a gimmick. What else is there? The only thing I can think of is he becomes a Batman villain with a psychological obsession with the number 10. Like he should only want countout or knockout victories. Unless he’s going to go the FULL Mr. Perfect, the gimmick and thus the character don’t have a long shelf life.
go to Wikipedia and type in The Boogeyman. I’ll wait.
ahh poop. they changed the pic
Does it turn into a “CM Punk” chant where it just kills everything going on?
It’s up to the Superstars to grab that brass ring, but don’t you dare get over.
WWE-“You’re only over when we say you’re over!”
Roman-“Hey I’m over right?”
WWE- “Of course sweetheart, go back to bed”
Typical wwe publicly they say “we want guys to get over we want guys to take risks” yada yada then when someone gets over they bury the guy. They should just publicly say “we would love for Roman to get over on his own because we wouldnt need to push him so hard” not sure why everyone is blaming Vince he rarely attends sdl thats hunter and road dog but fans just assume H is going to fix everything. H is responsible for alot of things fans blame vince for including romans push when vince was gonna scrap it H fought to stay the coarse and they did. So who’s ready to see Roman beat Brock at mania? Lmao thats H folks not quite the savior the iwc thinks he is
Calm down. He’ll be back, hopefully with some kind of character that isn’t number-based. The test is to see if he can get over without, let’s just call it what it is, the simplest of crutches. Bryan was more than “Yes!”, Stone Cold was more than “What?”. Is Tye more than “Ten!”? I certainly hope so, but it’s not looking very good…
That’s beyond stupid reasoning.
You’re never going to get fans to stop chanting annoying, stupid shit. At least let it be a reflection of the popularity of a superstar, especially a seemingly good dude like Dillenger.
Yeah, it is better than “What” or “CM Punk” cause it is at least relevant to his character and not some generic “Smark” agitated chant.
So instead you take a guy who was getting good reactions and could be a player for the future where he can benefit the company and reduce him to an afterthought who is no benefit? Solid business strategy.
It’s a shame fans ruined the chant.
“The audience is having fun dammit, make them stop!” – what goes through Vinces mind.
I call bull shit. If they didn’t want the ’10’ chants from the crowd, they would have curbed the gimmick long before it got to this point. They would have simply dropped the ‘Perfect 10′ and had him do something else.
The more likely scenario is that there’s simply nothing for Tye Dillinger to do right now on the run up to WrestleMania, so his TV time is very limited. He’s a low mid-carder whose role on the show is putting others over. He shows up to let the fans say ’10!’ and he still did his #10 spot in the Rumble. He wrestles at all the house shows, so the audience is still getting their fun with him.
It’s another example of a) Dave Meltzer making shit up from what he thinks about something; and b) people thinking that just because they don’t see something on TV means it doesn’t happen at all. House shows still happen, and the Perfect 10 gimmick is still pushed there.
If this is the case then why was Tye just last week made number ten on the Smackdown superstar list? Put any other name in that spot if they want the chants to die because that is just more fuel for the fire? And here’s a crazy though: put him on TV focussing on something another part of his character! Either this story is not true or it’s another frustrating, backward move by WWE.
Tye Dillinger sucks though.
This is Meltzer purely talking out of his ass and passing it off as fact. He isn’t well sourced in WWE anymore and you can tell because he’s constantly wrong and explains it with “Well, ya know, they ya know changed their mind, ya know?” Remember how WWE didn’t think Finn Balor was over and was gonna start burying him?