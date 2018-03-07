The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/6/18: KO Doubt

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Rusev continued not to wrestle, Shane McMahon almost died eating popcorn, and John Cena showed up to make speeches and crush dreams.
Hey, this is once again Emily Pratt, who usually just writes these about New Japan. I’m going to be covering the Smackdown reports for Brandon for a while. I temporarily gained this column the exact same way John Cena got into the main event at Fastlane, if Cena vs. Styles had gone down in the parking lot of a Whole Foods and Styles had lost on purpose and also Cena couldn’t afford to shop at Whole Foods.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for March 6, 2018.
SDL Top Ten continues (at least until I get bored with it or the show becomes passable again):
People we’d like to see added to SDL post-Mania as voted on by the thread last night
1. Cesaro – 30 PTS
2. The Revival – 16 PTS
3. Johnny Gargano – 14 PTS
4. Seth Rollins – 12 PTS
5. Asuka – 10 PTS
6. Samoa Joe – 9 PTS
7. The Miz – 8 PTS
8. Bayley – 7 PTS
8. Velveteen Dream – 7 PTS
10. Finn Balor – 5 PTS
You spelled UNDIETAKER wrong
Can’t wait for the obvious Riott vs Roode feud blowoff match.
Still think Owens and Zayn are in cahoots, and I expect Zayn to lay down for Owens. The only real reason to do this swerve before the PPV is if it’s meant to throw people off the scent of an even bigger swerve.
No way that AJ loses the title at fastlane. But I do agree doesn’t seem like they would do Owens & Zayn at Mania. I’m thinking more Shane & Bryan vs Zayn & Owens at Mania although they really haven’t made you feel like Bryan is going to wrestle again. Maybe that’s the point.
@poop Oh yea, I agree. I originally typed that I didn’t think Owens would win the strap, just that I thought Zayn would attempt at some point to lay down for him (and likely get foiled).
Tag title match at Mania will probably be USOs vs New Day vs Bludgeon Brothers vs Gable & Benjamin. Maybe just 3 Of those teams. Usos could probably win but then Bludgeons Brothers are next champs regardless.
Becky vs Charlotte for Wrestlemania. Also, WTF was Nattie wearing?
That Nakamura Rusev exchange was great. RuRu is such a wonderful friend!
Ruby Riott Was Right (picket sign)
Alright! Made it to the Top 10 with an assist!