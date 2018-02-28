WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: All the participations in the Fastlane main even fought each other, Daniel Bryan got really into WhatCulture videos, and Rusev wasn’t on the show for two weeks.

Remember to follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook if you haven’t already. You can also follow me on Twitter. And remember to check out the new-ish With Spandex podcast, McMahonsplaining.

Hit those share buttons! Please spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter, and whatever other social media outlets you use. Be sure to leave a comment in the comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot, especially because we’re on the Road to WrestleMania and Smackdown is the third best WWE show on Tuesday nights right now.

Hi, I’m Emily Pratt and this is the latest installment of my regular column, The Best and Worst of New Japan Pro Wrestl – wait, what? How did I get here? I’m locked in a closet with a laptop and a note that says, “I need to you cover the Smackdown Live review this week because I have an extremely busy schedule as a successful vegan pro wrestling writer. Hope this episode isn’t [checks notes] cold boogers on a paper plate! – Brandon.” Oh, okay. Just another day at With Spandex!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for February 27, 2018.