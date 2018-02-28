Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: All the participations in the Fastlane main even fought each other, Daniel Bryan got really into WhatCulture videos, and Rusev wasn’t on the show for two weeks.
Hi, I’m Emily Pratt and this is the latest installment of my regular column, The Best and Worst of New Japan Pro Wrestl – wait, what? How did I get here? I’m locked in a closet with a laptop and a note that says, “I need to you cover the Smackdown Live review this week because I have an extremely busy schedule as a successful vegan pro wrestling writer. Hope this episode isn’t [checks notes] cold boogers on a paper plate! – Brandon.” Oh, okay. Just another day at With Spandex!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for February 27, 2018.
Quit teasing me with Big E and the number five, WWE. Getting my hopes up and all.
Three just ain’t enough.
Randy Orton = Josh Duhamel
Orton looked like he had scalped Vince before that segment.
Join us on next week’s Smackdown when Randy Orton and Bobby Roode’s feud gets folded into the WWE title match and it becomes an Extravagant Eight-Way match! And then on a house show the next day, the Uso’s and New Day are added and it becomes a Baker’s Dozen match! And then during the Fast Lane pre-show, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley, and Zack Ryder will be added and it becomes a Sweet Sixteen-Way match!
Don’t worry though, those terrible wrestlers from Rusev Day and Fashion Police will never get on the card!
God this show sucks.
Would totally be interested in a Sweet 16 match where AJ Styles complains that the arena isn’t fancy enough and gets gifted a Porche and cries about it because he wanted a Ferrari.
I wouldn’t hate it if they just did Aztec Warfare
@The Real Birdman Has been taking notes off me! Just steal Aztec Warfare, WWE! You know you want to do it!
That is also my favorite Randy Orton promo! I swear, if he did more like that, people would appreciate him more. Also, I’ve been saying for a while, and proven wrong at every turn, that another feud should take over the SDL tag champs scene. Usos and New Day continually seem fresh, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be wrong about wanting someone else on top for a change of pace. Poor Gable and Benjamin/Rusev Day/Bludgies. Forty year old eight year old nailed it.
I found the Uso side of the argument kind of flat and dumb, they just want to go to Wrestlemania, but even if they lose at fastlane all they have to do is do what is expected of every feud and challenge for a rematch and they are going to Wrestlemania. I mean, this assumes in either outcome that they’re okay with the pre-show.
They’re not ok with the pre-show, that’s literally the entire point. They’ve been on pre-show like 5 times, but they’ve never actually been on the main Wrestlemania card. So no, getting to Wrestlemania isn’t a given for them because despite being tag champs like 6 times it’s never happened for them.
That was the point of their promo they’ve been on the WM card forever and never made the main show it’s probably pretty demoralizing to be at WM and end up having to wrestle in front of 20 people
Here it is as voted by you mugs:
Actual SDL Top Ten
1. Rusev – 28 pts (DO YOU SEE THIS SDL??)
2. Chad Gable – 25 pts
3. Big E – 13 pts
4. Xavier Woods – 12 pts
5. AJ Styles – 10 pts
5. Becky Lynch – 10 pts
7. The Usos – 9 pts
8. Kevin Owens – 8 pts
9. Sami Zayn – 5 pts
10. Charlotte, Kofi & Graves – 4 pts
No Orton, Jinder, or Roode, so they don’t have to feud now right? Yay!
The top rated wrestler and top rated woman are both used just to accompany someone else and do literally nothing at ringside, and #2 isn’t even on the show. Not great, Smackdown!
Damn, Gable scored pretty high on that list. He and Rusev need to have a round 3 of their epic confrontation.
@PittMan25 Only two of those on the list wrestled last night.
*Shrugs*
@The Real Birdman That’s okay, not like it’s a wrestling show… oh wait…
I couldn’t get my list in on time (too much pressure!) but I have no problem with these results.
I loved “read at 3:25am”
*See’s Randy Orton with hair, gets slightly confused* Randy Orton… Josh Duhamel… Randy Orton… Josh… Brolin???
Josh Brolin would make a great guest host. That no-nonsense lantern jaw can take a shot.
Cena beating AJ clean is just so fuckin dumb. every other member of this six pack challenge is not above run-ins, cheating, etc (as we all saw directly after the match). Jeez I even would have preferred an AJ getting distracted by entrance music ending, and that’s pretty much my least favorite trope in wrestling.
Agreed. I don’t see the point whatsoever, especially because the whole angle is “Can John Cena still hang with the guys at 40?” or whatever “Having a Road towards the Path to getting close to the heart of Wrestlemania”. Make it look like he is about to lose and have some shitty shananigan to give him the pin or the count out
Remember when Ruby Riot was having barn-burner matches over at NXT with Nikki Cross, less than a year ago? Those were the times. Any female match on Smackdown has been death recently. If you blurred everybody’s faces during those segments, I couldn’t tell you the difference between any member of the Riott Squad, in the ring.
Also, bickering aside, if you came back to the product now, you’d be excused to think that Smackdown is the A show. Almost everybody is over (even the heels) and the crowd reaction for anybody is great. And yet, with all this talent and this popularity, they manage to serve us these passive aggressive conversations and meddling plot points that lead nowhere. It’s like they want to bury their own product because it’s too popular.
It’s a shame @Amaterasu’s Son’s “S-A-W-L-V-E-D” comment didn’t crack the Top 10. I salute you again, Son… that was gold.
Did they even do a top 10 list last night?
So when they don’t mention the Top 10 list, you scream “It’s supposed to matter! Why doesn’t it matter?!”, but when they do mention the Top 10 list, you scream “Why are they mentioning it? It doesn’t matter?”
You do realise that a different person wrote this than usually writes SD B&W right
Also, why is it okay for the Usos and the New Day to have part infinity of their never-ending feud that they already had the “last match ever” for while literally anyone else who does it is the worst in the world who can never move on past something that happened months ago?
My 3 favorite parts of the show were all non-wrestling. Kevin Owens’ line to Baron Corbin on commentary “If you’re looking for your hairline it’s on top of your head” was the funniest thing I’ve heard on WWE TV in forever. Fandango whisper-talking to correct Josh Duhamel on proper pronunciation was great, as was “sawlved”. And the Usos/New Day segment was outstanding, especially when Big E flipped the switch and went into super serious mode. That dude should be a world champion sooner rather than later.
What I would have given for X-Pac to have shown up during the Unsolved/Fashion Files skit with Big E.
