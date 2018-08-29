The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 8/28/18: Becky 3:16

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: WWE continued to try to make Becky Lynch a heel for some reason, Samoa Joe continued psychosexually stalking AJ Styles’ wife, and Randy Orton tried to pull Jeff Hardy’s ear over his skull like a sweater in a hockey fight.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 28, 2018.
“Join us next week for a show that could not possibly top King Booker and a Stanley Cup full of pancakes”
Becky doing a Pentagon Arm Break would do it.
There really should have been a separate BEST for the “You never go the full Saxton” line.
lol, yes
Agreed.
I can’t work out whether Paige missed her cue and had to improvise or not, but the line about having to run across the building in heels before making Bryan-Almas was Best-worthy.
The Almas rollout is starting to remind me of the Neville main roster rollout, where he had a weird mini-feud to begin with (Axel/Sin Cara), then week after week would have a match against a big name, look great, pull out new stuff that got his workrate heavily over, and then either lose or have the match end in an unavoidable on his part DQ. Aside from reaching the final of King Of The Ring that kept happening, and within three months in Neville was feuding with Bo Dallas.
Damn Charlotte’s new implants are huge.
Hardy vs. Orton being in Hell in a Cell is a weird choice. Who is clamoring for that to be a Cell match, when they usually only have 2 or 3 Cell matches at that show? Given the number of pretty good feuds going on right now, I’d have pegged that to end up on the pre-show, if anything.
Also, I’ve officially given up the debate of whether WWE knows what they’re doing in the Becky storyline, or if they’re just falling into something special ass-backwards. Either way, it’s working like gangbusters and I’m going to try and ignore the pessimistic smark in my brain and just enjoy it, because Becky is incredible and I’m so glad the audiences are connecting with her like this.