The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 8/21/18: Ear We Go Again

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: A SummerSlam, and the only major change to the blue brand was Charlotte Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship and getting taken to the steampunk woodshed by Becky Lynch, who’s supposed to be a heel, but is a billion percent the face.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it every week. We appreciate each and every one of you. It’s been an exhausting weekend of writing, but your positive feedback has made it totally worth it.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 21, 2018.