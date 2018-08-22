The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 8/21/18: Ear We Go Again

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: A SummerSlam, and the only major change to the blue brand was Charlotte Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s Championship and getting taken to the steampunk woodshed by Becky Lynch, who’s supposed to be a heel, but is a billion percent the face.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 21, 2018.
I call bullshit on WWE if they dont listen to the obvious fan reaction on Becky’s heel turn, nothing about Flair right now makes me want to cheer her, in fact everything about post ‘breast repair’ Flair is leaving things lopsided (pun intended). She didnt put up the wins to get to SummerSlam instead she just ‘returned’ and got a shot by one pinfall on Mella and straight dick moves Becky out of her title win how is she not the heel turm. (sigh) they wont listen.
also, dude fuck the Bellas for weaseling their asses back from ‘realty’ world onto proper WWE tv. im just not into them at all, they are the ‘divas’ female ‘superstars’ have ‘Evolved’ from.
sorry about all the quotes
There should be an Amen button, so in the meantime I’ll just #amen
Not for nothing, but once the WWE starting making an effort at actual women’s wrestling, the Bellas evolved along with everybody else.
If you don’t like them as wrestlers, sure whatever (but Nikki’s great)- but acting likes they’re the Divas relative to everybody else’s Wrestler ignores all the work they put in to improve.
WWE have cut the one unambiguously heel part of Becky’s promo, where she went to the “blame the crowd” default, from the YouTube upload, so Becky’s reason for turning is now “I worked hard to finally earn something for myself and you were given the same because of who you are”. Congratulations to Smackdown’s new head writer Ayn Rand.
Yo, why make Becks a heel? Where else on the main roster or in NXT is there currently a frenemy-competitive rivalry being employed? Not only is the psychology not there, but is also being forced and seemingly illogical. If the E really wants to tell a story about empowered women, the complexity of an angry face can really show people how to navigate those troubled waters.
BurnsyFan66 wants to know (in a Tyrone Biggum voice): “Y’all got anymore of them WWE writing jobs?” #fightforever
Is it actually possible for anyone, ever, to turn heel on a Flair? It doesn’t seem like that’s a thing.
This week in “Accidentally hilarious cinematography,” I love Maryse calling Daniel “Daniel Bella,” followed by Brie’s awful music and showing just enough of the titantron for the word “Bella” to hang over Daniel’s head.
Also, who’s this Kayla girl in the New Day interview? I’ve only seen her once and she already seems more human than the usual Cathy’s WWE uses for those interviews.
Kayla Braxton. She does backstage stuff on NXT.
There’s a GIF of her I can’t find doing a shoulder shimmy with the Street Profits, and that’s all I needed to fall in love with her.
She’s also a ring announcer for NXT, and is really good. Kayla is fucking awesome.
Brie is fast approaching to making me actively despise Daniel Bryan. There, I said it…
Why are they so adamant about keeping Charlotte a face? She’s a natural heel & a Flair, it should be easy booking. Are they trying to make the most popular/best women on each show faces for Evolution?
For the same reason Bob Roode is not a heel. Fucking insanity.
The entire point of all of this is to build to Charlie/Ronda at Mania. Period. But instead of making the journey fun and interesting, they’re all “NOPE CHARLOTTE IS HERO BECAUSE REASONS”
Because the WWE wants to make the things their way, not understand the natural order of who is what. That’s why Bobby Roooooeee isn’t a heel IC title holder or some shit.
Hulk Hogan bit people, threw powder in their eyes and was like the biggest WWE face of all time. Vince’s idea of a hero has always been broken and trapped in some adolescent power fantasy bullshit. She’s the face because she’s tall and strong and everything else is in service of her even if it doesn’t make sense.
(I can see the argument that given all the recent press about the Body Issue that there’s good reason to have Charlotte as a face, but I also think that’s where you do look at her last name and say “Yeah, we can market a Flair as a heel”)
Becky’s been an afterthought for so long, I’m just happy she gets to be a really important part of the show right now. I definitely eye-rolled the “blame the fans” part of her promo the same as everyone else. I have no clue how anyone could think people will be on the side of Charlotte in this at all, but it is what it is.
I’m holding out hope they tweak the alignments here at least a little, it seems pretty apparent that audiences aren’t going to outright turn on Becky, and Charlotte’s not nearly a good enough actor to play a sympathetic babyface, so they might as well at least make use of that.
It’s time. The new day has to become more than a tag team right fucking now. Nak needs to be shot out of a canon into the sun at this point so they should just have big e kill him for the title on free tv. Build up people who work hard, get a reaction and obviously want to be there. Then make kofi and big e have a blood feud over the world title for a few months next year. Kofi deserves his Christian run.
Brandon, thank you for completing this Herculean task of writing. It has, by far and away, made this good ass weekend of WWE programming even better. Awesome stuff.
!00% agree. Awesome work all weekend.
Yeah, absolutely agree. These reviews are must-read for me at this point.
That New Day promo, damn that was great. I have probably watched that five (Five!) times. They really did spin a third into gold and they deserve all the plaudits they have gotten.
My favorite part was the fact that it kept getting to part where a normal promo would end and they kept going. The New Day Rocks was only the halfway point. It was “The Return of the King” of promos. Never, ever script these men WWE.
Seriously, WWE writers, you need to get out of your own way and the amazing happen. Charlotte is a heel, this face Charlotte shit ain’t gonna work, certainly not if she’s feuding with Becky Freakin’ Lynch. Charlotte is a goddamn Flair, this should be obvious. Fired up, unapologetic, ass kickin’ Becky Lynch is the easiest character to like in the world. You’re being handed Female Stone Cold Steve Austin on a silver platter. Just f’n take it.
Also, holy shit that New Day promo was amazing and Samoa Joe’s heel work continues to be amazing.
I really loved Becky’s heel promo, even if she did the “you people” thing, because she garnished it with a ridiculously delusional, “How come you don’t say my name when the ‘who’s the greatest superstar of all time’ conversation comes up??” Plus, the crowd reactions are so strong, that even Stephanie “NOPE YOU’RE A HEEL CAUSE THAT’S HOW I SEE YOU” McMahon will have to give in and approve a double-turn somewhere down the road. I actually hope, however, that Becky Lynch doesn’t get all happy go-lucky and punny when that happens though. I love her puns, I do! But I agree with most everyone here that she should be a loner badass like SCSA or Pentagon Dark. Just kick everyone’s ass, rarely smile unless it’s in appreciation of her own work and fuck shit up because she feels like it. If the WWE is only ever going to repeat formulas in different scenarios/eras, then there should be a whole episode dedicated to her ruining every match on the card until she gets what she wants (like Austin did). Also, change her attire so that she looks like Vex from Skyrim’s Thief Guild.
That tag match tho… that shit was so good. It’s almost like Harper and Rowan begged the powers that be to allow them to put on a barnburner like they know they can with the New Day, instead of the usual plodding squash shit. I hope Harper actually develops a vampire gimmick, however, and starts looking like Ministry Taker…
Jeff Hardy is just insane but last night’s exhibition of insanity made me remember why I was such a huge fan of the Hardy Boys back in 99. That guy rocks.
I was a little shocked and disappointed that they didn’t use AJ Style’s daughter’s “Daddy, you’re bleeding” quote in some form. I hope they can utilize it because it was a perfectly serendipitous moment that really helps that story.
And I’m cautiously optimistic with The United States of Nakamerica. It does bring that horrendous ’00s thing mentioned in this write-up, as well as the even less successful MexAmerica angle (shudders), but who knows? Maybe it’ll be like a psychedelic heel faction led by Nakamura who’s entire purpose is to spread some bad vibes all around in service of The Artist. Put some jobbers in it, maybe even Aiden English.
Seeing the New Day do their thing really makes me scratch my head on tag team wrestling at this point. They’re great and do so well, but it feels like they are one of maybe two or three teams in all of WWE that feel fully formed. A lot of the other teams (Bludgeon Bros, AoP, TItus Worldwide) just feel like they exist to exist and don’t have anything about them that we get to see beyond “is also wrestling.”