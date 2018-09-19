Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We held a Hell in a Cell and nothing really changed, but Becky Lynch is the Smackdown Women’s Champion now, so that’s something.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for September 18, 2018.
When the revolution finally begins and I am eventually crowned king of the new world, my first order of business will be to line up every single person who’s ever made a “becky with the good hair” pun and have someone with a steel capped boot kick em straight in the nads one by one.
also i haven’t read the writeup yet but it’s a stroud recap so i’m sure it’s good
sorry
Becky with the good chair!
Becky with the good Care Bear Stare.
Becky with the good swear.
Becky with the bad Flair!
I love Becky. That is all.
Aww Man. I was sure that my Monkeys in the truck comment was gonna make the top ten today. Oh well, my streak is over.
I for one welcome my new Redheaded Overlord.
I really enjoyed the callback to “Ghana Kofi Kingston” when the lampshaded him talking about fake accents.
I know it’s like the 5th time they have done that, but I applaud any winking introspection & acknowledgement of dropped angles. Wrestling is the dumbest thing on the planet, making it funny is a road they rarely go down intentionally.
“Then Becky has a “coronation” on Tuesday, and who shows up? Charlotte Flair, to once again be the focus, and to be in the spotlight. She wants an apology, and respect, at Becky’s championship coronation. How in the world are we supposed to think THAT is the person we should cheer? Becky’s a billion percent in the right to keep shitting in her cereal.”
Point of order: Didn’t Becky request/demand Charlotte’s presence in the ring? It’s not like she was doing the requisite “I’m great, all you losers are losers whereas I am a winner” schtick that goes with a heel coronation when Charlotte interrupted.
Flair is giving me flashes of Hogan and his “make it about me” approach to life. That’s some fine heelin’, intentional or not.
I actually Liked the Randy Orton in the production truck segment. I am all the way in on Randy Orton: pervert who gets off on violent and torturous acts. It’s probably closer to who he is in real life.
I don’t know what’s better: Peyton, or Billie’s hip swaying trying to be Asuka.
I love Charlotte, I do. She’s great. But my god, she’s seriously one of those Austin Powers robots when she talks. Stop watching the Brie Bella promo tapes, Charlie!
I actually liked that weird Orton segment, because it was uncomfortably hilarious but I also would like to see him develop an interest in video editing, where we start to find him in the video truck more and more, asking questions about what equipment does what; not unlike Mark Henry to the sound guy (who still exists in a plane of oblivion).
I have a feeling they’re going to turn Asuka against Naomi, which could be a good feud, but I worry because their default for a heel from Japan is “do nothing with them, give them a title, continue to do nothing with them.”
Almas better be in the title picture soon. I can totally see that dude holding that gold, lording it over all with his amazing moves. I would like to see a villainous faction of Almas as champ, Shinsuke as his right-hand man, Zelina as their mouthpiece, and Sanity as their minions. Samoa Joe can have a working contract with them, including general thuggery (if it suits his needs, of course).
I wasn’t crazy about where the Bryan/Miz feud was heading, but after hearing the championship will be in play, I’m excited. I really think they can stretch this out until Mania, but I worry it’ll be paved on a road of repeat matches.
Stone Cold Becky Lynch is on fire. She truly is at her most dominant right now, and if anything, I hope she starts showing up just to fuck shit up. I want to see her reveling in it. If she gets help, I want to see her attack them out of the blue.
And man… I’m sad that Rusev Day’s friendship powers have been drained, but I wonder what Aiden’s next step can be. He has a really good look for a seriously evil villain, but who knows with Road Dogg at the helm…
Watching Smackdown after a terrible Raw and a complete mess of a PPV is just an incredible breath of fresh air, so I’m going to focus on what I liked only:
-They clearly know they have something really good in Almas, and letting him kick ass in the ring every week is great. Just getting to share the ring with guys like Styles and Bryan boosts him up the cards in fans’ eyes way more than squashing, like, Tye Dillinger ever could.
-That Peyton Royce flossing GIF. Jeeeeeesus.
-The way Asuka always finds cool and surprising ways to transition into the Asuka Lock from almost nowhere. That pops me every time and I wish more wrestlers could transition into their submissions even 1% as quick and effectively as that.
-Has there ever been a feud that’s been as one-sided as this Becky/ Charlotte thing has been? Don’t misunderstand me, I love it and think it’s a great way to build Becky up as this absolute bad ass, but she pretty much just beats the shit out of Charlotte every week at this point. It’s so un-WWE to run a feud that doesn’t flip flop with who gets the upper hand every week.
Are we gonna get a separate Best and worst for 205 live now that it’s on a different night?
Man remember when we were fantasy booking miz to take the title from Aj then hold it until WM against Bryan. Seems like it might be coming but I’d really appreciate an Aj vs Bryan match
“The Bar getting a title shot after losing a match last week for a title shot”
The two top contenders got a title shot. The winners lost their shot, next in line is the Bar. Not rocket surgery.
“On PPV, he tapped out and still managed to pin his opponent, then acted like nothing happened. On Smackdown, he does cool move reversals and hits his finisher. I’m not sure why one of those two things seems so hard for them to do.”
On PPV, he fights someone who he is going to continue needing to be a sellable opponent for another month. On Smackdown, he fights someone who he doesn’t need to face again for the foreseeable future. I’m not sure why those finishes seem so hard for you.
“Then Becky has a “coronation” on Tuesday, and who shows up? Charlotte Flair, to once again be the focus, and to be in the spotlight.”
@cyniclone said this above, but I’m not sure you were watching the same promo I was. They are moving past “blurred lines” of it and going straight into heel zone. Becky called her out to rub the victory in her face. She demanded that she raise her hand, then put the belt around her waist, then call her queen. Then, she called her a bitch and the fight happened. Becky was in the right going into the program, but she has turned the corner onto Badstreet, USA here.
Meant “two top contenders fought for a title shot”.