The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 5/22/18: Lana Day Saints

WWE Smackown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Andrade 💯 Almas made his main roster debut, Daniel Bryan kicked Big Cass’ leg out of his leg, and AJ Styles wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura again to set up AJ Styles wrestling Shinsuke Nakamura again.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for May 22, 2018.