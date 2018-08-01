The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/31/18: Unfair For Flair

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: The Miz threw a goddamn baby at Daniel Bryan. No, seriously. Also, Randy Orton joined the Bullet Club.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 31, 2018.
Smackdown is so much better than Raw, it’s not even fair.
I would say it’s… Flair even.
@Salmoneus get’s the door prize!
@TheSuaveIdiot Does the door handle opens clockwise or counter clockwise?
@Salmoneus yes.
I’m here for the debut of Bexagon Dark at Summerslam
I want Becky to get really pissed off at all parties involved, and start making death threats, “FOOK IT I’LL DO IT LIVE!!!”
Looking at the still for that Charlotte returns video…I’m just relieved Kurt isn’t GM of Smackdown, otherwise we’d have to deal with him trying to make sure they’re “friends” so he can have his “OTP.”
New Day continues to excel at virtually every aspect, and the fact that there are people (not here) who seriously think they’re stale and need to be split is just mind boggling.
^This.
I really, really hope they’re including Charlotte in this match/ feud as a way of better paying off Becky winning the title, at either Summerslam or maybe they hold off on it until Evolution and fully flesh out Charlotte being a terrible best friend.
The pessimist in me that’s seen years of evidence of how little idea WWE has on how to book a pure babyface is now paranoid this is just another highlight moment for Charlotte and she goes right back to holding the title and forever being the most important person in the room.
I’m absolutely here for Charlotte being the world’s worst “best friend.” She’s a Flair, she was born to play the role, but just give me this one payoff win for Becky.
I don’t know why, but when Randy took the water bottle and the towel, I thought he was going to up the ante and waterboard the guy
Isnt Bad Luck Schleprock that Jew Japan Pro Wrestler with the glasses?
Bar/Usos was HOT HOT HOT. I’m also going to need that slew of babies video for emails to my whining co-workers/probation officer.
No mention of the cruiserweight lingerie match? Wait…oh….I hate when I get drunk and confuse the message board for the actual show.
The Usos are the absolute best at pro wrestling