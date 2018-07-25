The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/24/18: Baby Come Back

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: The Miz held a funeral for Team Hell No, Shinsuke Nakamura is transforming into Gollum because of the United States Championship, and Randy Orton tried to tear off the bottom half of Jeff Hardy’s ear. Fun for the whole family!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 24, 2018.
I brag all the time about never selling my Miz stock. Also, no one wants to hang out with me.
Am I the only one who watches a Randy Orton match thinking about how many other wrestlers should be getting his spot but then mark out completely when he throws down the inevitable RKO?
No? Ok, whatever.
I watch most Randy Orton matches looking for any sign of motivation which indicates that the match is going to be incredible. I usually end up disappointed, but every now and then, Orton gives a shit and makes everything incredible. He’s the MVP of Wrestlemania 30’s main event.
He does get a few too many “veteran opportunities” that would benefit somebody else a lot more, but I like his wrestling for more than just his finisher. I started watching wrestling right around when Evolution was becoming a thing, so I’ve always seen Orton in the business and been a fan of him when he’s been a motivated heel. Babyface Orton encapsulates all his worst tendencies and also lazy writing from backstage, heel Orton is ripping dude’s ears off and punting folks in the dome.
Motivated, Heel Randy Orton is an all time great. Unfortunately, we don’t seem to get that version of Randy all that often.
I tuned out for the opener because my brain has trained me that Randy Orton Promo = Do Literally Anything Else. However, on actual review, that was pretty great. I’m in.
‘Trying to fit square peg Nakamura into the round hole of a WWE-style Main Event doesn’t work,’
Is that what the problem is?
Great show top to bottom. The Smackdown half of SummerSlam is going to kick all kinds of ass. The Raw side (outside of Rollins/Ziggy and possibly Braun/KO) not so much.
@Ryanhenrysmith2 and Blade_222 your comments were great!
I am so glad the Bar is back, Joe is moving up, Rusev is still fighting good opponents even if RusevDay seems to be imploding : ( but hey, Randy is a fired up heel again (finally) and Miz is throwing fricking fake babies at people. Sad I missed the show, I hope next week when I tune in they don’t have Ellsworth run in for an unsanctioned handicap match against Asuka and Becky and somehow win.
P.S. “Throwing enough shade to give Steve Ditko vertigo” was hilarious, thank you Brandon.
“Tick tock tick… Tick Tock!” damn Joe, the only thing that segment was missing was him signing the contract in AJ’s blood. I’m so glad I caught that replay.
It’s the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand and Eighteen, and if you’re not out here appreciating the Miz as one of the greatest heels in (at minimum) modern WWE history… I don’t even know what you’re doing with your life.
Watched this episode with my brother who probably hasn’t watched wrestling in 10 years. During the contract signing he nonchalantly goes “I knew it’d be Samoa Joe.” despite literally just being introduced to him about 20 minutes prior.
This probably means nothing, but it also could mean that SD is doing some sort of logical storytelling correctly.