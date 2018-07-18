The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 7/17/18: Fiends In Low Places

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: We held an Extreme Rules brand pay-per-view, and nothing changed on the Smackdown side except the United States Championship. AJ Styles, Carmella, and the Bludgeon Brothers are all still champs, but Jeff Hardy lost to a nut shot, then got a second nut shot for his troubles.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for July 17, 2018.
My favorite thing is Shinsuke treating the US title like Gollum treats the ring.
This is so much better than what Raw’s doing. Summerslam for Raw is pretty much already set as rematches from Extreme Rules, just with Lesnar there this time.
SDL you can kind of see where they’re going, but that’s based off previous work they’ve been doing, not just “New cycle = new feud”. Becky gets a title opportunity because she’s winning, Styles is wide open since he’s beaten all comers, which leads to guys he’s beaten having to regain #1 status. Same with the Bludgies. Orton/Nak/Hardy all have loose history. Miz/Bryan is Miz/Bryan. It’s almost like this stuff is easy sometimes.
This makes me wonder, who does AJ face at Summerslam? I guess they could run back Rusev, but looking at the roster the only other guy that makes sense would be Joe, right? Maaaan that will be dope if so.
I think this week confirmed my decision to skip Raw live and catch up on DVR good things I missed, while Smackdown is still must see. This was such a great episode. It just (Tyler) breezed by.
I’m happy we’re getting to the Miz/ Daniel Bryan feud now. This should be so much fun.
And maybe it was just me, but given the way WWE has always treated Kane as this mystical character, every time they cut back to his mask on the table I was half-expecting to see Kane’s face in it and for him to like break through from underneath the table and destroy Miz. Yes, I know that’s not remotely something WWE’s props department would be able to pull off without it being super-obvious, but once it was in my head I couldn’t stop seeing it.