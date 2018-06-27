The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/26/18: Gimme A Hell Yes

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Rusev won a 40-minute gauntlet match for the right to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules. There was also an hour-long Smackdown pre-show from 8 to 9 everyone could’ve just skipped.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 26, 2018.
So if you have nothing going on for Almas and you have nothing going on for Cesaro… Do you see where I’m going with this WWE?
Almas and Vega join the Bar and they fight Sanity + Nikki Cross a lot?
As long it it eventually leads to Cesaro v Almas, that works too
@The Real Birdman of course, the only way to join the Bar is to fight a best of seven series, so sayeth Mick Foley
Can we get a stipulation that this happens at an NXT Takeover? Because they would wreck house.
We don’t just set La Sombra. We are La Sombra!
Yes, a four minute match with no build to lead to a pre-show PPV filler.
“Crimson Lovers” lmao
Dude my sides are hurting from it
I hope Daniel Bryan does get a lifetime achievement award for little-man big man matches, but instead of Rey Mysterio presenting it to him, the Miz comes out and gives him a Participation Award instead. And then they fight!
Daniel rips off his plaid tuxedo and just knees the Miz right off the stage.
The Miz rips apart his immaculate plum colored suit to reveal an even more immaculate peach colored suit and delivers the World Famous It Kicks to Daniel. While wearing wingtips, Jack Gallagher Style.
As much as I love RuRu and Becky and the deserved push they’re getting, I hate to see Woods and Sonya taking L’s. They both deserve some kind of midcard elevation while the field is open for them.
I cringed when the Bludgies beat up DB last week and the thought of “Kane is the only real partner Bryan has ever had, there’s a decent chance they bring him back,” entered my head. But dammit, I’m excited after seeing Team Hell No back together. Especially if it never, ever, ever, ever leads to Kane turning on him and us having to sit through another version of that feud.
Also, they’re definitely building Becky up for a title shot (Summerslam I guess?), so I’m curious if that means Carmella is going to retain yet again over Asuka. There’s no way in hell Asuka should lose that rematch, but it kinda feels like that’s what’s going to happen.
It’s Extreme Rules. The entire PPV is based around gimmick matches that allow for bullshit finishes that let heels win while the faces look strong.
Of course Asuka will lose.
Alright, I’m dropping a turd in the punch bowl but Rusev landing 4 feet short of the bottom rope and immediately crawling to it, putting his head on the bottom and then remembering to move to the second rope was so poorly done and was just to setup a throwaway site gag. It was the worst and stupid little things like that are why Rusev will always be a B+ player.
I’m dropping another turd and worsting Paige for giving Kane a severely undeserved title shot in 2018 just because he hugged someone
Wait, what about Jeff Hardy’s attempted neckbreaker on Eric Young that made the first Sullivan Black Mass look like Shibata?
There is no more perfect distillation of Vince’s approach to tag team wrestling than having Sanity lose in their debut while instantly granting a nostalgia thirsty team made up of two singles wrestlers, one of whom is the most boring guy on the roster are snapped into the title scene. Sure, have Bryant do some tag stuff, you want him to do something that matters- but why not use that to elevate any of the new talent sitting on their dicks backstage?
(much of the same applies to having washed up Jeff Hardy holding one of the belts while ACA does a whole lotta nothing).
Excuse me, the Affordable Care Act has done alot to help alot of people. Damn cuckservatives won’t admit when they were wrong.
Was I the only one feeling the sexual tension between Becky and Sonya in that pre-match promo? It looked more like a meet-cute honestly.
Well, I missed the first half hour and thought I was fine but guess I have to go watch that tonight.
They have pretty solid ring chemistry, so it’d be interesting if WWE had them fight a lot and then develop a kayfabe friendship that turns into something more. I don’t trust WWE to pull of an LGBT storyline just yet though, they can barely do decent hetero storyline-relationships as it is. Though in real life, Becky would make a much better GF for Sonya than Zara Schreiber, which is a huge understatement. Actually I read somewhere that WWE was originally going to have “Becky Lynch” be a lesbian as a character before they realized that probably wasn’t a good idea.
@Mr. Bliss First half hour also had Miz and Bryan, can’t go wrong there. Also, Woods and Rusev, I think.
I was there last night. Very confused when Shinsuke didnt come out. The crowd loved everything mostly including the pancake shenanigans in the final dark match. So pancakes = $$$ !
New Day is $$$ imo. Pancakes are incredibly wack. (like as food and a gimmick).
The pancake thing bugs me because so much of New Day’s stuff felt like it had a hint of cultural significance and/or was slightly subversive. Pancakes just feels so very safe and lame (again, you always could have had a waffle, or french toast, or a crepe, a dutch baby, literally anything is better).
Yeah Waffles will always be superior. It’s sad, but true.
Yeah I prefer New Day being goofy nerds and pop culture machines. The ice cream and pancakes, while only the New Day could really coast on their established popularity and get a food gimmick over, it doesn’t really feel intrinsic to them. Like Nakamura loves surfing, but he doesn’t base a gimmick around it, his persona is a lot more unique than a popular yet generic “surfer guy” one would be.
Waffles need to make up their mind. Are they a breakfast food that goes with bacon and eggs or a dinner food that goes with chicken and gravy. Pick one. You cant be both. I say, waffles for dinner and pancakes got breakfast on lockdown.
Waffles can do it all Bliss. Honestly, if Alexa wanted to be a breakfast food and a dinner meal, would you stop her.
That screen capture of Rusev/Woods match needs to be painted and put in the Louvre. It just gets better the more you look at it.
Kofi, Kofi is the best part. My eyes are just drawn to him.