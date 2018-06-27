The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 6/26/18: Gimme A Hell Yes

#Best And Worst #WWE
06.27.18 2 hours ago 32 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Rusev won a 40-minute gauntlet match for the right to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules. There was also an hour-long Smackdown pre-show from 8 to 9 everyone could’ve just skipped.

Remember to follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook if you haven’t already. You can also follow me on Twitter @mrbrandonstroud for pretty much just wrestling stuff. And remember to check out our With Spandex podcast, McMahonsplaining.

Hit those share buttons! Please spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter, and whatever other social media outlets you use. Be sure to leave a comment in the comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot. We’re on the Road To Extreme Rules, the only night each year when WWE takes things … to the extreme! Please hire me, WWE.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for June 26, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP