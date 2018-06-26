WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/26/18

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

United States Champion Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura will look to settle their rapidly-growing rivalry in the squared circle on SmackDown LIVE when they collide for the star-spangled title. Hardy has his sights set on Nakamura after The King of Strong Style served out a savage low blow to earn a disqualification loss during their non-title match two weeks ago before laying out his adversary with a Kinshasa, but Nakamura has vowed to close Hardy’s eyes when they cross paths. Who will leave this battle with the United States Championship? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The cast of Netflix’s GLOW will be on hand with a message for Naomi, which I’m looking forward to. I want them to show up in character. Better yet, I want them to show up in old person makeup because the show’s supposed to take place 30 years ago.

2. Can Nakamura defeat Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship, or will they have to wrestle five more times with Nakamura losing until he leaves him alone?

3. Oh, hey, if you haven’t read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw column, do that.

4. The Bludgeon Brothers will appear on Miz TV, which I hope is just 15 minutes of Miz shooting on them and then getting attacked with plastic hammers.

5. Becky Lynch vs. Peyton Royce and Xavier Woods vs. Rusev are also on the card, so it should be a pretty great episode.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!