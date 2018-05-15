WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 5/15/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

The next chapter in the bitter rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will be written tonight in London. The Phenomenal One will battle The King of Strong Style on SmackDown LIVE in London, and the winner will earn the right to choose the stipulation for their title showdown at WWE Money in the Bank. Who will be victorious? What type of match will they choose to have in Chicago? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE from London at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five point preview:

1. If you had trouble using the Raw thread last night, sorry about that. Hit the wrong button on the back end. You shouldn’t have any problems tonight.

2. This is another pre-tape from London, so if you’d like to read the full spoilers ahead of time, you can do that here.

3. Styles and Nakamura continue their weird quest to have a truly good match in WWE, which apparently includes wrestling each other to see how they’ll wrestle each other later.

4. Lots of Money in the Bank qualifiers again tonight as well, and a pair of qualifiers announced for next week.

5. Big Cass continues to be a thing. This is its own preview point.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s operable open thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. Enjoy the show!