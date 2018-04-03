WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 4/3/18

WWE smackdown Live

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

The rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura is heating up as their WrestleMania dream match draws near. Last week, The Artist saved the titleholder from an attack at the hands of Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin, then stopped just short of drilling Styles with a Kinshasa and letting him know what lies ahead in New Orleans. This week on SmackDown LIVE, Styles and Nakamura will join forces to take on Gable & Benjamin. Will they be able to focus on tag team victory, or will the bad blood lead to defeat? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Raw was pretty uneventful, so let’s hope Smackdown’s got something cooking for its go-home show.

2. Tonight’s also the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge, so make sure you tune into that and stick around in the open thread.

3. Shane McMahon is back!

4. Charlotte’s also back in action, and they’re gonna do that Natalya rematch from two weeks ago if it kills them.

5. What gets more time: Nakamura and Styles vs. Gable and Benjamin, or video packages about Raw matches for WrestleMania?

Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread with a +1, and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show, and try not to be surprised when the Undertaker shows up and challenges Ascension Konnor for WrestleMania.