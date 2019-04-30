WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 4/30/19

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

With Big E out of action due to an injured knee, The New Day seemed to be doing just fine when Kevin Owens stepped in as an honorary member of the pancake-loving crew. However, the good times came to a crashing halt last week when Owens brutally attacked WWE Champion Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods, declaring that he was going to take Kingston’s title. How will the WWE Champion react to the betrayal? Find out when Kofi Kingston gives an exclusive interview, tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)