WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 4/9/19

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

There’s a new champ, yes there is! If you thought The New Day were done celebrating Kofi Kingston’s emotional WWE Championship victory at WrestleMania, think again. The New Day are hosting a celebration for the new WWE Champion tonight. What do they have planned? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WrestleMania 35 and the Best and Worst of the Raw after WrestleMania before watching Smackdown, because everyone’s just on every show until the Supertars get shooken up™.

2. New Day will celebrate Kofi Kingston becoming the new WWE Champion, and luckily not losing it in that weird Raw ballyhoo last night. This is the good show, so let’s pretend this is the night after WrestleMania.

3. THE IICONICS will also celebrate their title win, and oh God hopefully not lose the championship immediately.

4. Becky Lynch has two championships now and is feuding with a lady who walks to the ring and leaves without doing anything. Look for them to both get arrested and suspended for some reason.

5. For number five, imagine a meme of a begging puppy with “UNDISPUTED ERA PLZ” written on it in impact.

