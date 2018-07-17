WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/17/18

#Open Discussion Thread
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.17.18 39 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread ..

Shinsuke Nakamura shocked the WWE Universe on Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules, hitting Jeff Hardy with a low blow before their United States Title Match, then clobbering him with a Kinshasa knee strike to win the title in seconds. Hardy may have been defeated in Pittsburgh, but he’s not staying down. The Charismatic Enigma demanded his contractually obligated rematch and will receive it tonight. Will Hardy reclaim the star-spangled title, or will Nakamura continue to punish his rival? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Will Nakamura vs. Hardy II be the classic it was at Extreme Rules? Setting the over/under on number of nut-shots Jeff Hardy takes tonight at 1.5.

2. The match previews on Dot Com are all still, “what will [person from pay-per-view] do next?” so who even knows?

3. MOST importantly, per this tweet, we’re opening the show with AJ Styles vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas. If they bait and switch that so help me God.

4. just to put the correct energy out into the world, no Hulk Hogan ever

5. Who’s the next tall guy for Daniel Bryan to feud with, now that Big Cass and the Bludgies (and Kane) are behind him? Who’s left that’s tall? Is The Great Khali available?

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread as always, and enjoy the show.

