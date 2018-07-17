WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 7/17/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread ..
Shinsuke Nakamura shocked the WWE Universe on Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules, hitting Jeff Hardy with a low blow before their United States Title Match, then clobbering him with a Kinshasa knee strike to win the title in seconds. Hardy may have been defeated in Pittsburgh, but he’s not staying down. The Charismatic Enigma demanded his contractually obligated rematch and will receive it tonight. Will Hardy reclaim the star-spangled title, or will Nakamura continue to punish his rival? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Will Nakamura vs. Hardy II be the classic it was at Extreme Rules? Setting the over/under on number of nut-shots Jeff Hardy takes tonight at 1.5.
2. The match previews on Dot Com are all still, “what will [person from pay-per-view] do next?” so who even knows?
3. MOST importantly, per this tweet, we’re opening the show with AJ Styles vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas. If they bait and switch that so help me God.
4. just to put the correct energy out into the world, no Hulk Hogan ever
5. Who’s the next tall guy for Daniel Bryan to feud with, now that Big Cass and the Bludgies (and Kane) are behind him? Who’s left that’s tall? Is The Great Khali available?
+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread as always, and enjoy the show.
Tonight on Murder She Wrote – Jessica solves the murder of the woken nuts.
Feel free to give this match the entire first hour
“ENJOY THE SHOW WOOOOO!”
I don’t know why that cracked me up so much, but it did
Reminded me a bit of Alexa’s “Drive Safe Y’all!”
Jeff is all Eu-knuck if you buck wild, Nak.
Renee Young…mistress of spaghetti straps.
The hell was the point of that?
He’s not Jeff Hardy? Is that CM Punk!!!
OBSOLETE!
The irony is Jeff would fit right in on Impact now that Lucha Underground is there
Jeff v. AJ at SummerSlam?
Your balls. Your balls are missing Jeff. And that’s not your heart that’s broken Jeff. That too, are your balls.
You see what’s going on here? We’re becoming one
Well Jeff, the ball’s in your court.
Is it your balls? Is it your balls that are missing, Jeff?
So he feels…….obsolete?
Fairly certain he feels neutered.
“YEAAAAAAAHH” – Jeff loses his cool during that entrance, rip
So no mention at the start of the show on RUSEV DAY about the great match on RUSEV DAY?
And in case it wasn’t said, he is now Balls Broken Jeff Hardy. Brother Nero will never come.
I’m looking forward to NXT SmackDown on Fox.
Randy all like…
“NO COUSINS FOR KING MAXEL!!!”
Video recap is longer than the match
Miz giving Team Hell No’s eulogy?
Oh God, that sounds amazing
He should prepare an extra eulogy for Ellsworth, just in case Miz’s old MMC partner decides to murder Jimmy.
We’re getting Almas vs AJ as the opener too!
Thanks for that clip, Vega is a very charismatic person. Nice emoting and facial expressions as well.
Unless you guys have snacks, fergit it.
So, Farrah Abraham is wanting to get into the wrestling business, apparently. For those of you blessed to not know who she is, she was on some Teen Mom show and decided to make a porno later in life because she is good at life choices. Anyhow, apparently, TMZ caught up with her, and she said that she’d like to wrestle the Bellas, AND FREAKING ALEXA BLISS. What I am saying is I will renounce every awful thing I’ve ever said about Alexa Bliss if they get a match and Alexa does her punch to knock Farrah halfway to Jupiter.
Anyway, back to SDL…here’s hoping Becky begins her quest to rip off Carmella’s arm and beat Jim to death with it, Asuka kills Mandy Rose because she’s there, and Miz rubs his MVP award in Daniel Bryan’s face after beating him to death with it.
@Dave M J “Hi my name is Steve Austin welcome to ColdStone Creamery what can I get for you today?”
No idea.
Oh and she called Austin “Cold Stone Steve Austin” so yeah, it sounds like she’ll be great.
Did Farrah Abraham think we needed another Jenna Moresca?
@Dave M J for Graves, a life without Mandy is not one worth living. That’s how i’d feel if Ronda killed Mickie James.
“Graves puts out a hit on her”
Poor dude would no longer value his life.
@Dave M J Asuka kills Mandy, Graves puts out a hit on her, Sonya takes him up on it because of vengeance for Absolution, we have an intense feud between legit badasses Asuka and Sonya. I like it.
Some TALL cheatin’ ass flunkies.
Miz better carry that trophy with him everywhere. Or better yet, get some flunkies to do it for him!