WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/5/18

The rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura has grown so intense, the only way they can seemingly settle their score is in a Last Man Standing Match. Their title bout for WWE Money in the Bank becomes official tonight, when Paige hosts a contract signing. The last time these two were in each other’s vicinity, a huge brawl broke out. Will Paige be able to keep the peace? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair should be good, as long as it doesn’t end in a nonsense disqualification like everything that happened on Raw.

2. Nakamura and Styles are having a contract signing. It’s your only chance to see them face-to-face before Money in the Bank, if you missed the build to WrestleMania, WrestleMania, the build to Greatest Royal Rumble, Greatest Royal Rumble, the build to Backlash, Backlash, the one-on-one match they had on Smackdown or the build to Money in the Bank.

3. Lana and Rusev take on Naomi and Uce. Bonus points if Additional Uce shows up to attack Aiden English for some reason and it becomes a six-person tag.

4. Carmella plans to “unmask” Asuka, a woman who wears a mask to the ring and takes it off before she wrestles.

5. Please be good, Smackdown. I need you to be really good.

+1 your favorite comments and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column. You know the drill. Enjoy the show!