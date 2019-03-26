WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 3/26/19

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Kurt Angle was once one of Team Blue’s most prominent Superstars. He ruled over SmackDown LIVE as World Heavyweight Champion, squared off with rivals like Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio and John Cena and even served as the brand’s General Manager. Before he hangs up his boots for good at WrestleMania, the gold medalist will make one last appearance on SmackDown LIVE. He’s not taking this stop on his farewell tour lightly, either, as he’ll be squaring off with The Face That Runs The Place, AJ Styles. What will happen when these two Superstars clash for the first time ever in WWE? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. A pretty major part of tonight’s episode was accidentally spoiled by WWE social, so click over and read about that if you wanna know.

2. AJ Styles has a match against … oh no, we know who that is, what’s KURT ANGLE doing in the Smackdown Zone? P.S. here’s the TNA version of the match from 6 years ago if you’d like to compare and contrast.

3. What’s next for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch? How about a Beat the Clock challenge against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville for some reason?

4. What’s next for the New Day, besides this weird t-shirt of them on a boat arriving in America (?).

5. The IIconics are going to WrestleMania!

