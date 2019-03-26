WWE Smackdown Live

Spoilers, obviously, but if you didn’t want to find out what’s been advertised, why did you click this far?

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has watched Smackdown for the past several weeks, but it looks like WWE’s social media has once again jumped the gun and started promoting a WrestleMania 35 match the blue brand hasn’t actually announced.

Per a promoted video on Instagram announcing that “history will be made on the grandest stage of them all,” a Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston match for the WWE Championship is apparently unofficially official. The story has been that despite Kofi’s 11-year career and outstanding performances in both the Elimination Chamber and two separate gauntlet matches, Vince McMahon doesn’t want him to be in the title picture at WrestleMania. He removed him from the Fastlane main event in favor of Kevin Owens, and has done everything in his power to keep him out.

And yet …