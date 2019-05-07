WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 5/7/19

05.07.19 1 hour ago

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Last Tuesday, The Hardy Boyz were forced to relinquish the Smackdown Tag Team Championship after it was revealed that Jeff Hardy would be undergoing surgery for a knee injury that was made worse at the hands of the monstrous Lars Sullivan. The wait for new champions, however, will not be a long one, as Shane McMahon will crown new titleholders this week. Who will be the next duo to hold the Smackdown Tag Team Titles? Find out on SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP