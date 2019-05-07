WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 5/7/19

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Last Tuesday, The Hardy Boyz were forced to relinquish the Smackdown Tag Team Championship after it was revealed that Jeff Hardy would be undergoing surgery for a knee injury that was made worse at the hands of the monstrous Lars Sullivan. The wait for new champions, however, will not be a long one, as Shane McMahon will crown new titleholders this week. Who will be the next duo to hold the Smackdown Tag Team Titles? Find out on SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)