WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/23/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
With just days before WWE Evolution, the brawl at the WWE Performance Center between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has the WWE Universe buzzing. What will officials’ investigation into the matter reveal? Plus, will WWE Champion AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan be able to get on the same page as The Usos? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. With everything that’s gone on with Roman Reigns in the past 24 hours, make sure you’ve read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw for my extended thoughts on it.
2. Naomi and Mandy Rose face off for the first time ever, if you don’t count the Mixed Match Challenge.
3. Rey Mysterio will be a guest on Miz TV, and will hopefully be grilled about how he abandoned El Dragon Azteca Jr.
4. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan team up again to face the Usos, but can they co-exist?
5. The Rusev vs. Aiden English blowoff match destined for a brand-specific pay-per-view kickoff show is happening tonight, unless they’re just using it to do another mixed tag on the Evolution pre-show.
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown 1001 report. Enjoy the show!
to the tune of “Come on Eileen”
My name is Sonya DeVille,
and I have been born to thrill
at this moment, I am staplin’
photos of Mandy on my wall
cause she is a siren’s call
Absolution has me ready for the back stabs
But Naomi and I have a reigning battle over abs
Even Ruby says I’m underused
And that Paige’s power has been abused
never been on Tinder, cause I am tight with Schreiber
I am not drunk on power, Stephanie Mc is the real imbiber
Xavier Woods just wrote a song about me, cause he’s the best
Sometimes the best things happen outside of WWE’s behest
taking selfies with Mandy like we’re teenagers in a mall
grin and bear it like Paul, step it up like we’re Alisha Fox tall
Sonya deserves a title at every PPV especially Evolution
perhaps five minute six woman tag teams aren’t the only solution
This is just a fake bit of dastardly DeVille rhymes for a minute
Only way it could be faker would be if we threw Brie Bella in it
Stars in the eyes like I just got kicked by three Thors,
karmic constellation
Sonya + Mandy = more love than the WWE uni has for Becky
and that’s not prevarication.
I’m glad people on the Blue Team can overcome their hatred of the Red Team to support Roman Reigns #UnderSiege
Despite my baser instincts, here’s a non-lascivious caption for the header:
“No, Naomi! You jump to the right and you shake than hand. Then you jumpy to the left and you shake that hand. Meet new friends. Tie that yarn And THAT’S how you do the Scarn.”
I love this. +1.