WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/23/18

Facebook Watch

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

With just days before WWE Evolution, the brawl at the WWE Performance Center between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has the WWE Universe buzzing. What will officials’ investigation into the matter reveal? Plus, will WWE Champion AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan be able to get on the same page as The Usos? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. With everything that’s gone on with Roman Reigns in the past 24 hours, make sure you’ve read this week’s Best and Worst of Raw for my extended thoughts on it.

2. Naomi and Mandy Rose face off for the first time ever, if you don’t count the Mixed Match Challenge.

3. Rey Mysterio will be a guest on Miz TV, and will hopefully be grilled about how he abandoned El Dragon Azteca Jr.

4. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan team up again to face the Usos, but can they co-exist?

5. The Rusev vs. Aiden English blowoff match destined for a brand-specific pay-per-view kickoff show is happening tonight, unless they’re just using it to do another mixed tag on the Evolution pre-show.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown 1001 report. Enjoy the show!