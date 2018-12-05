WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/4/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 4, 2018. The show featured The Miz and Daniel Bryan teaming up against AJ Styles, Jey Uso wrestling in a singles match and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Asuka took to the ring to talk up their triple-threat tables, ladders and chairs match at TLC. Becky signed the contract and walked back up the entrance ramp. Asuka challenged Charlotte to a match when Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville interrupted them.