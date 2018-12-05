WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/4/18

12.04.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 4, 2018. The show featured The Miz and Daniel Bryan teaming up against AJ Styles, Jey Uso wrestling in a singles match and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Asuka took to the ring to talk up their triple-threat tables, ladders and chairs match at TLC. Becky signed the contract and walked back up the entrance ramp. Asuka challenged Charlotte to a match when Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville interrupted them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSmackdown ResultsWWEwwe smackdown live resultsWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP