WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/4/18

WWE Smackdown Live results for December 4, 2018. The show featured The Miz and Daniel Bryan teaming up against AJ Styles, Jey Uso wrestling in a singles match and more.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
— Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Asuka took to the ring to talk up their triple-threat tables, ladders and chairs match at TLC. Becky signed the contract and walked back up the entrance ramp. Asuka challenged Charlotte to a match when Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville interrupted them.
You wanna know what the problem with Smackdown Live is?
The top of the women’s card is relatively booked so well, it makes you forget how bad the rest of the women’s card is booked. The top of the tag team card is relatively booked so well, it makes you forget how bad the poorly the rest of the tag team division is booked.
Shinsuke fucking Nakamura is somehow irrelevant. NXT call-ups from this year are making no impact. AJ Styles was in disappointing pay per view match after disapponting pay per view match, positioned like a midcard champion. But Shinsuke, the USA champion, and the absence of NXT call-ups getting ignored by management, as well as AJ’s shaky babyface championship run, gets ignored by fans because the elements that they do get right, including AJ from time to time, is better than Raw, and unfortunately that is enough in some people’s eyes.
NXT should never be better than your so-called most-watched shows.
I miss Sanity. I agree that while SDL tag team is stacked, they really have a duel hierarchy. Bar/New Day/Usos are in the champ scene, everyone else is only on TV around Survivor Series. Like, it isn’t as bad as Lucha House Party rules, but there could be more parity. NXT has some cheating sleazeballs on top, but everyone else could logically be a step away from challenging them. Lorcan/Burch are just as scary as War Raiders or MM, but Street Profits or Heavy Machinery could easily get in the picture if they had a win or two over the right people.