WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 23, 2019. The show (which was not a reunion of any kind) featuring Kofi Kingston naming his challenger for SummerSlam, Shawn Michaels appearing on Miz TV, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results: