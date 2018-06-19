WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/19/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread …

On Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank, WWE Champion AJ Styles ended one of the most grueling chapters in his reign, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura decisively in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the title. However, there is no rest for the champion, as he must prepare for his next defense on Sunday, July 15, at WWE Extreme Rules. His challenger will be determined in a Gauntlet Match. Who from Team Blue will step up and earn this huge opportunity? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Tonight: three more Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Championship matches! He loses them all! It’s kind of okay to watch!

2. Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Money in the Bank before watching.

3. Hands up if you’re excited for Mellabration 3, starring James Ellsworth. Any hands?

4. We’re having a gauntlet match to decide who faces AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules, when we could just book a longer, better match between whoever they wanted to be the last two.

5. Sanity debuts! Maybe!

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown report. Enjoy the show, and keep your fingers crossed for Nikki uh, Cross.