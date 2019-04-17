All The Roster Moves From Night Two Of WWE’s 2019 Superstar Shake-Up

WWEE

WrestleMania 35 has come and gone and that means it’s time for another WWE Superstar Shake-Up! These have happened annually since the brand split in 2016 as a way to freshen up the Raw and Smackdown rosters by moving some main roster superstars from Monday to Tuesday and vice versa and by introducing new call-ups from NXT. Last night was the Raw half of the Shake-Up, and tonight was Smackdown’s turn.