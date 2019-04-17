WrestleMania 35 has come and gone and that means it’s time for another WWE Superstar Shake-Up! These have happened annually since the brand split in 2016 as a way to freshen up the Raw and Smackdown rosters by moving some main roster superstars from Monday to Tuesday and vice versa and by introducing new call-ups from NXT. Last night was the Raw half of the Shake-Up, and tonight was Smackdown’s turn.
All The Roster Moves From Night Two Of WWE’s 2019 Superstar Shake-Up
Elle Collins 04.16.19 2 hours ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 04.16.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 04.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 04.15.19 1 day ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
Zach Johnston 04.15.19 1 day ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 04.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 04.09.19 1 week ago