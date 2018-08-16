WWE SummerSlam 2018: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE SummerSlam 2018 — The Biggest Party Of The Summer® — airs this Sunday, August 19, live on WWE Network and pay-per-view. WWE’s second biggest show of the year features 13 matches (whew), including Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship, Ronda Rousey challenging for the Raw Women’s Championship, the long-awaited face-punching between Daniel Bryan and The Miz, and so much more.
As always, we’ll be here (and in the arena) all weekend with news, updates, results, live threads and more, so make sure you’re tuned in to our WWE SummerSlam 2018 tag page through Monday. Here’s how the massive card breaks down.
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Card:
1. Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
2. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
4. Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day
6. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins
7. United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
8. Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens: if Owens wins, he becomes Mr. Money in the Bank
9. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak
10. Actual Main Event: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
11. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival
12. Finn Bálor vs. Constable Corbin
13. Kickoff Match: Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for every match. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday for our open discussion thread and live results.
Here’s what we think will happen at Jeremy Piven Presents SummerFest 2018.
-Rusev and Lana have lost to these two because of Aiden English. So look for the incredible swerve of them losing because of Aiden English
-B-Team’s probably gonna drop to the Authors, so them…sigh…not that I don’t like them, but as you said…Top Guys
-With Ali out for a bit, putting the Cruiser title on Gulak and letting him lord over Lucha House Party for a bit seems cool. Unless you’re saving up for Cedric to drop to Lio Rush, in which case NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPPPPPPPPEEEEEEE
-What it will be: Maryse interfering, SURPRISE BRIE MODE, Miz using the distraction for an SCF. Because WWE.
What I want: Miz. 17 seconds. I’m gonna will it into existence if I have to.
-I don’t care either way. Braun/KO has been garbage…Braun, I guess…
-Finn over Constable. ENOUGH OF THIS.
-Nakamura retains due to his snake buddy
-Dolph retains…thinking we’re getting Dean turning here
-Seriously, get the titles back on New Day. Yeah, we’ve done it a bunch, but good lord, I’d rather see New Day as champs forever than going to new teams who are nothing.
-Asuka’s gotta get involved somehow, right? I got her psycho kicking everyone, but Carmella’s hand falls over Becky (because Becky) which is a cover so she retains
-BLISS WINS LOL
-AJ retains, and we prep for Miz throwing him into the sun. If Joe wins, awesome. If not, it’s Miz or nothing.
-Shield riff. Then SUDDEN AMBROSE. Braun runs in, bell rings, Ambrose takes a chair to Braun to get the match tossed. Braun’s anger is refocused to Ambrose, and we run a Fatal Four Way after Rollins jumps in somewhere.
KO winning is so obvious that I think Braun wins. Then he makes it a triple threat or turns heel and cashes in like Rollins.
Or I guess KO can win and be destroyed post-match by Braun to make sure Roman leaves as champ. Blech.
I don’t understand how anyone can write about the Rousey match and not expect Nattie to turn on her. I know, Nattie’s dad’s brother’s uncle’s former roommate just died, but Rousey’s promo gave her more reason to turn.
Balor/Corbin has no business being on the card and would be an absolute waste of the demon.
Half this card sucks, but it’s still the first time in a long time that the main PPV had matches as exciting as Takeover.
This is going to be long and exhausting, but it has potential to kind of reset all the divisions by putting the titles on some fresh faces. Please don’t have everyone retain to just put the title on Roman at the end of the show. That’s the exact opposite of what I’m looking for.