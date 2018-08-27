WWE Announced That SummerSlam Is Headed To Toronto In 2019

WWE

WWE has made a habit out of giving SummerSlam a permanent home. From 2009-14, the promotion’s biggest summer pay-per-view took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. That changed in 2015, when WWE moved from coast-to-coast and started setting up shop for SummerSlam and its companion NXT TakeOver event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

However, after four years of TakeOvers and SummerSlams at the Barclays Center, WWE announced on Monday that it’s taking SummerSlam in a new direction and into a new country.WWE SummerSlam is headed to Toronto in 2019, taking place at ScotiaBank Centre in Ontario’s largest city.