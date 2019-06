WWE

One of the many things that has made WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows so controversial is that the women’s roster has never been invited, since local laws and customs don’t allow for women’s matches. WWE did put on the first women’s match in the Middle East when Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks fought in Abu Dhabi in 2017, so there was hope in some quarters that they might bring about similar change in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately there was no sign of that actually happening, at least until today.