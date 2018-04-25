Triple H Finally Discussed The Greatest Royal Rumble’s Lack Of Women

WWE

From the first announcement of the huge Greatest Royal Rumble live event happening this Friday in Saudi Arabia, we all noticed that there were no women’s matches on the card, and given the sexist policies of the country where it’s taking place, nobody was very surprised. WWE, however, was frustratingly silent about the whole thing, going so far as to promote the event during women’s matches on RAW and Smackdown without so much as a “It’s too bad these Superstars won’t be there!”

Yesterday, Triple H himself finally spoke about the issue in an interview with the Independent. Whether you’re impressed with his response or not, it’s clear that he was aware of the criticisms and trying to be comprehensive in his response: