Triple H Finally Discussed The Greatest Royal Rumble’s Lack Of Women

From the first announcement of the huge Greatest Royal Rumble live event happening this Friday in Saudi Arabia, we all noticed that there were no women’s matches on the card, and given the sexist policies of the country where it’s taking place, nobody was very surprised. WWE, however, was frustratingly silent about the whole thing, going so far as to promote the event during women’s matches on RAW and Smackdown without so much as a “It’s too bad these Superstars won’t be there!”
Yesterday, Triple H himself finally spoke about the issue in an interview with the Independent. Whether you’re impressed with his response or not, it’s clear that he was aware of the criticisms and trying to be comprehensive in his response:
I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture.
You can’t dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things but, having said that, WWE is at the forefront of a women’s evolution in the world and what you can’t do is affect change anywhere by staying away from it.
While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia.
The country is in the middle of a shift in how it is dealing with that – the position is changing, and rights are changing, as are the way women are handled and treated in society. We think that’s a great thing and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that change.
