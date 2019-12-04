In the last episode of the fourth episode of Lucha Underground, a shadowy, higher power figure was introduced. The character was never given a name, but he was played by Stu Bennett, formerly known as WWE’s Wade Barrett. At the end of tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr, Bennett was the subject of another reveal, this one less dramatic, but still a piece of good news for fans of “Bad News” Barrett.

After a breakdown of the card for the NWA’s upcoming December 14 PPV, Into the Fire, Nick Aldis announced that Stu Bennett will join the NWA Broadcast team at that event.