WWE

Let’s be real – even the most in-it-for-the-art wrestling fans can’t deny they at least kind of want to know what all the WWE superstars get paid. Well, The Mirror recently published a rundown of the salaries of many main roster WWE employees, and it reveals some pretty interesting things.

According to figures from mid-2018, Brock Lesnar is WWE’s highest paid male employee, making 12 million dollars a year plus live event feels. He’s followed by John Cena at 8.5 million. The salaries of the highest paid mainstays of the Raw and SmackDown men’s divisions start several million dollars lower, with Roman Reigns at 5, Randy Orton at 4.5, AJ Styles at 3.5, and Seth Rollins at a cool 3 million.