Here’s How WWE Stars Did At The 2018 People’s Choice Awards

Several WWE superstars got that coveted mainstream coverage (non-political category) for the wrestling promotion by being nominated for People’s Choice Awards this year, but did any of these sports entertainers go home from the ceremony able to call themselves a People’s [Choice Awards] Champion? It turns out the PCAs have a People’s Champion Award and that went to Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, so no. But let’s look at how John Cena, Nikki Bella, and Nia Jax fared in the eyes of the online voting public!

John Cena

Cena was up for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for Blockers but lost to Melissa McCarthy in Life of the Party. His movie Blockers was nominated for Comedy Movie of 2018, but The Spy Who Dumped Me went over. If you were keeping up with the awards show in real time, you could tell that the Doctor of Thuganomics (no longer accepting new patients) was not going to win because he could not be seen at the ceremony or on the red carpet, sadly depriving us all of a new signature, colorful Cena suit.