Drew Gulak Taught WWE Superstars How To Play Dreidel For Hanukkah

12.13.17 13 Comments

Tuesday marked the first night of Hanukkah, which means we’re still in for seven additional crazy nights. But perhaps the craziest (and best) night has already happened, because WWE enlisted their best and most currently notable Jewish Superstar to do some very fun education of the rest of the roster.

We’re referring, of course, to the one and only Drew Gulak, a man who is so great and entertaining as 205 Live’s resident PowerPoint enthusiast and Enzo Amore’s heat-garnering majordomo that we dedicated an entire Thanksgiving post to him. We made the right decision on that front, obviously.

If you aren’t familiar with Gulak’s overt Jewish pride, well then you apparently aren’t familiar with the time that he single-handedly defeated anti-Semitism.

Drew Gulak defeats anti-semitism.

A post shared by Chuck Taylor (@chuckietea) on

