Drew Gulak Taught WWE Superstars How To Play Dreidel For Hanukkah

Tuesday marked the first night of Hanukkah, which means we’re still in for seven additional crazy nights. But perhaps the craziest (and best) night has already happened, because WWE enlisted their best and most currently notable Jewish Superstar to do some very fun education of the rest of the roster.
We’re referring, of course, to the one and only Drew Gulak, a man who is so great and entertaining as 205 Live’s resident PowerPoint enthusiast and Enzo Amore’s heat-garnering majordomo that we dedicated an entire Thanksgiving post to him. We made the right decision on that front, obviously.
If you aren’t familiar with Gulak’s overt Jewish pride, well then you apparently aren’t familiar with the time that he single-handedly defeated anti-Semitism.
Find someone who looks at you the way Nakamura looks at his spinning dreidel. The best.
Gulak for a better Hanukkah is what puts it over the damn top!
This just in, Cesaro good at everything
That dreidel spin was incredible
Really no surprise that Cesaro was the best dreidel spinner.
Thanks, Mr. Hanstock. It cracked me up how Kalisto botched his spin and then won nothing. Hell, this clip was more entertaining than WWE’s last PPV.
Yes. Where’s Ryback when you need him?
God, Gulak continues to be the best. He’s probably my favorite part of WWE TV right now.
Is it just me, or is Bayley way more lovable and charismatic in these random YouTube backstage video, than she is on TV? It’s like she either too nervous, or too over-produced and doesn’t come off as genuine. But, in this, E&C’s show, etc. She is so bright, warm, and just oozes charisma.
It isn’t just you. Non-Main Roster Bayley is amazing in practically every way possible.
Main Roster Bayley makes me want to punch a hole in a wall.
Drew Gulak is the best. I don’t know from personal experience, being a gentile, but I feel like Jewish people (especially in the public eye) are told not to flaunt their Jewish-ness, or make it a big part of their image. Good for Drew for ignoring that.
Drew Gulak is my favorite human ever.
So both the Ascension members won everything? Where did Gulak set up this game? NXT?