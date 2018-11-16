You Can Guess Which Brand Is Favored In The Survivor Series Betting Odds

11.16.18 2 hours ago

WWE Promotional Image

Placing bets on a worked sport like pro wrestling may seem like weird idea to a lot of us, but plenty of people do it anyway. I suppose it’s no different than our attempts to predict the match outcomes, it just brings money into the picture. In any case, with two days left until Survivor Series, BetWrestling.com has posted the current odds for all the matches on the card.

Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, the Authors of Pain, and the Men’s Survivor Series team are favored to win for the Raw brand, while Shinsuke Nakamura and the Women’s and Tag Team Survivor Series teams are favored to win for Smackdown Live. Buddy Murphy is favored to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.

If you haven’t seen betting odds presented this way before, the minus sign denotes the expected winner, while the plus sign marks the underdog. Here are the odds:

