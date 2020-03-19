The no-audience episodes of Raw and Smackdown in the Performance Center have been unusual so far, with WWE reportedly still “feeling out” the best way to do them. Now, according to a report by POST Wrestling, WWE has a new plan for producing its main roster programming during the build to this year’s two-day Gronk-Mania.

This week’s episode of Smackdown will air live as usual, but WWE reportedly plans to tape the other remaining pre-WrestleMania episodes of Raw and Smackdown. That’s two episodes for the red brand (March 23 and March 30) and two for the blue (March 27 and April 3.)