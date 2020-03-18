This year’s WrestleMania has already been transformed by the coronavirus pandemic from a weeklong 80,000-fan stadium extravaganza in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium to a no-fans, essential personnel event held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando , and now it’s changing again: for the first time ever, WrestleMania will now be a two-night event, and it’ll be hosted by Rob Gronkowski .

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

The concept of a two-night WrestleMania is one that’s been floated by fans for a while now, especially after New Japan Pro Wrestling decided to make January’s Wrestle Kingdom event a two-nighter, but no one could’ve predicted that it would start as part of the relocation from Tampa to Orlando during the pandemic. Adding Rob Gronkowski only adds to how bizarre and unprecedented this year’s Showcase of the Immortals™ should be.

Current betting odds that Mojo Rawley will win the 24/7 Championship back from Riddick Moss only to lose it to Gronk at WrestleMania One Of Two now set at 1/1.