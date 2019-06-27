Wrestlers React On Twitter To Paul Heyman And Eric Bischoff Taking Over WWE TV

WWE

As we learned this morning, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are taking over creative duties on Raw and Smackdown respectively. Not as onscreen General Managers or anything like that, but as actual Executive Directors who answer only to Vince McMahon. Naturally, this surprise announcement took the wrestling internet by storm, and everybody has their take, including a lot of past and present WWE talent. Here are some of the tweets reacting to the story. If there’s any good ones we missed, share them in the comments.