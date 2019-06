YouTube

Well, here’s a story I bet you didn’t expect to read on a Thursday morning.

Per a real, official announcement from Sports Illustrated — just so you know this isn’t some kind of crazy fantasy booking from our 1998 galaxy brains — WWE’s latest plan to right the sinking ship of weekly TV quality for Raw and Smackdown is to name former WCW head honcho Eric Bischoff and former ECW head honcho Paul Heyman as “executive directors” in charge of WWE TV.