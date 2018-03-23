There Might Finally Be Movement For WWE’s United Kingdom TV Series

#WWE
03.23.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

WWE Network

When WWE first introduced the United Kingdom Championship with a two-day tournament back in January of 2017, the idea was to create a whole U.K. division, which would be sustained via a regular show that would tape and air in the United Kingdom. Makes sense, right?

Since then, the idea has run into all sorts of roadblocks, including the brief notion that ITV would relaunch World of Sport and give WWE a real run for its money across the pond. Five Star Wrestling was also launching a bunch of way, way, way too ambitious plans, and what do you know: that promotion just recently closed up shop. We won’t even get into the partnerships WWE was striking up with big indie promotions in the U.K. and the rumored plans to bring that outside programming to WWE Network.

WWE appeared to shore up plans last summer, but the last we ended up hearing about the division from the top brass was a Triple H interview in November, where he basically said, “Well, we’ve got those guys around if something happens!” But for the most part, the U.K. title (and wrestlers) have been mostly used as guests in NXT and on 205 Live.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWE

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP