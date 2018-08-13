The WWE Universe Mourned The Loss Of Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

E!

WWE lost another wrestling legend on Monday when it was announced that Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart had died at age 63. Police later said that he died after hitting his head in a fall in his home.

Neidhart was a founding member of The Hart Foundation and father to current WWE Superstar Natalya. The reaction from the WWE community was swift and mournful, as the former tag team champion was a beloved figure of those in the wrestling community. It started with Brett Hart, who confirmed the terrible news with a post on Twitter on Monday.

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

Triple H also posted a heartfelt message about Neidhart on Twitter.

The only thing bigger than his on-screen character was his heart.

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart loved performing with & spending time with his family…and he made us all smile while doing it.

Thinking of @NatbyNature, @TJWilson, & the entire Hart family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ahWuWGXInv — Triple H (@TripleH) August 13, 2018

Ric Flair, who has had his own health problems in the past year, called Neidhart “a world class athlete and a man among men” on Twitter.