The WWE Universe Mourned The Loss Of Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

WWE lost another wrestling legend on Monday when it was announced that Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart had died at age 63. Police later said that he died after hitting his head in a fall in his home.
Neidhart was a founding member of The Hart Foundation and father to current WWE Superstar Natalya. The reaction from the WWE community was swift and mournful, as the former tag team champion was a beloved figure of those in the wrestling community. It started with Brett Hart, who confirmed the terrible news with a post on Twitter on Monday.
Triple H also posted a heartfelt message about Neidhart on Twitter.
Ric Flair, who has had his own health problems in the past year, called Neidhart “a world class athlete and a man among men” on Twitter.
I think we’re in for a long couple of years. The old school guys that made it past 45 are all hitting early 60’s now. It’s not normal to live that kind of life style. It’s going to take them all early.