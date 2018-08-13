The WWE Universe Mourned The Loss Of Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

#RIP #WWE
08.13.18 47 mins ago

E!

WWE lost another wrestling legend on Monday when it was announced that Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart had died at age 63. Police later said that he died after hitting his head in a fall in his home.

Neidhart was a founding member of The Hart Foundation and father to current WWE Superstar Natalya. The reaction from the WWE community was swift and mournful, as the former tag team champion was a beloved figure of those in the wrestling community. It started with Brett Hart, who confirmed the terrible news with a post on Twitter on Monday.

Triple H also posted a heartfelt message about Neidhart on Twitter.

Ric Flair, who has had his own health problems in the past year, called Neidhart “a world class athlete and a man among men” on Twitter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#RIP#WWE
TAGSJim NeidhartRIPWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 7 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP