WWE WrestleMania 36 Night One Open Discussion Thread

WWE WrestleMania 36 airs this weekend, both Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, live on tape on WWE Network and pay-per-view. For the first time, the show — advertised as Too Big For Just One Night™ — will be a two-night event, so we’ll have two open discussion threads, two results posts, two Best and Worst of WrestleManias, and so on.
Here’s the card as we know it, which is already very different from the one we used for predictions. No word yet on which matches will happen on which night.
WrestleMania 36 Card:
(advertised as of Saturday, April 4)
1. Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman
2. WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina
6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza
7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston
8. Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
10. Elias vs. King Corbin
11. Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
12. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
13. Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
14. Firefly Funhouse Match: Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
15. Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
16. Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis
– Kickoff Show Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan
– Kickoff Show Match: Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak
Hosted by Rob Gronkowski
Make sure to give your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion a thumbs up, because as always we’re including ten of the best, funniest, and most insightful in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WrestleMania 36 Night One column. Be sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy whatever the show ends up being!