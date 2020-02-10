WrestleMania Is Officially Heading Back To Los Angeles In 2021

The event — technically WrestleMania 37 if you’re keeping score, even though Vince McMahon thinks numbers makes WrestleMania “seem old” — will be the first WrestleMania in California since WrestleMania 31 in 2015, and the first in the LA area since WrestleMania 21 back in 2005.

WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania Hollywood (note: still Inglewood) will bring the biggest event in sports-entertainment back to the Los Angeles metro area in 2021, and will happen at the new $5-billion SoFi Stadium, future home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers.

From the Los Angeles Times:

“Many people are more excited about us hosting WrestleMania than the Olympics,” [Inglewood Mayor James T.] Butts said. “I was surprised at how popular the WWE [is].” The WWE will hold a news conference Tuesday at SoFi Stadium to announce what many of Butts’ constituents have been hoping to hear since construction started in 2016 on the future home of the Rams and Chargers — WrestleMania is returning to Los Angeles.

“This is a great way for our city to show how we are going to be hosting these major events in the future with two areas of influence with downtown around L.A. Live and Staples Center as well as SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood,” said Kathy Schloessman, president of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission. “Our pitch on all of our events from the Super Bowl to WrestleMania is having a two-hub hosting area with Inglewood and downtown, and we’ll see that for the first time at WrestleMania.”

There’s probably no way we get through “WrestleMania Hollywood” without an appearance from Hulk Hogan, huh?

At the very least, maybe running an event that close to Hollywood and calling it “Hollywood” will be enough to get The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Batista there. See you next year, in sunny southern California!