If you were one of the many people upset about WWE naming their new WrestleMania women’s battle royal after the Fabulous Moolah, you’ll be pleased to see this press release, blasted out on Thursday:
“After further consideration, we believe it’s best to proceed with the name ‘WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.’ What remains most important is that this historic match is part of WWE’s unwavering commitment to the Women’s Division.”
The announcement of the name was met with a heavy negative response online and throughout the media due to Moolah’s reported history of theft, sexual abuse of female wrestlers under her care, sex trafficking, and more. You can read about that in greater detail here.
The change appears to have been made after pressure from sponsors, as Mars Wrigley Confectionery US — parent company of WrestleMania’s primary sponsor, Snickers — called the match name “unacceptable.” Their statement, via Wrestling Inc:
We were recently made aware of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s (WWE) decision to honor a former wrestler during the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event. As a principle-based business that has long championed creating inclusive environments that encourage and empower everyone to reach their full potential, this is unacceptable. We are engaging with the WWE to express our disappointment.
And there you have it. That’s how the Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal becomes the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Hey, if we need a big trophy with a recognizable pioneering female WWE Hall of Famer on top, it’s not too late to call this thing the Sensational Sherri Martel Memorial.
Awesome. Moolah was scum. Never deserved the accolades she got.
Scum calling someone else scum is funny
Jeezus. There are soooo many worthy women who could be the namesake of this battle royal. Fucking Stephanie is probably the one keeping this from being someone worthy like Chyna, Ivory, Jacqueline, Weni Richter, Lita, the effing Jumping Bomb Angels, Rockin Robin, Trish… FFS.
Steph hates Moolah
If you actually stopped and think you wouldn’t make stupid posts with blind hatred
I like the Jumping Bomb Angels, but I feel like you and I are the only ones who remember them, partly because of Moolahs bullshit destroying the womens tag titles they held and the Wrestlemania spot lined up for both them and the Glamour Girls.
Sherri’s the name to go with. Brandon mentioned in the Best and Worst of Raw that she doesn’t get near enough credit for everything she did and it’s true. Wendi Richter’s still alive and I doubt she’d want to be a part of it. Chyna’d be good “wonder” symmetry with the ‘Dre but they’re never honoring her for anything, I don’t think.
Actually, I take it back, maybe Richter would be down? I just remembered she was inducted in the Hall of Fame, so time must have healed the wounds. I think the only thing stopping it would be the “memorial” theme, same as Madusa.
Is it too late to call it the Bull Nakano Stampede?
Get ready for the Stephanie McMahon Battle Royale!
Still better than the first option
The Sweet Georgia Brown Battle Royal has a nice ring to it
Miss Atlanta Lively?
I was hoping someone would come to their senses about that name and, well, money talks. Chyna makes the most sense from an Andre comparison, but I’m guessing Wendi Richter or Medusa from a trailblazer sense.
No no no. What will HHH tell his kids when they Google that?
Yeah, I was surprised that McMahon would backtrack instead of being defiant and complaining about “political correctness” or whatever. Then I read the last paragraph and realized it was probably Mars Wrigley’s doing. So good on them, and good on McMahon/HHH/Stephanie or whomever else there owned up to it and fixed the problem.
For now, mission accomplished.
How hard is this? Just look back to see if there’s ever been any kind of women’s battle royal, and name it after the winner. Here, I’ll save everyone the trouble and look it up myself…oh…oh no…
Well, still better than Moolah!
Clear indication that Snickers is, in fact, better than Milky Way.*
*Fully aware that Mars owns both.
Question has Chyna been removed from wwe canon?
Good work to all the folks who spoke up in whatever way. Snickers will get the credit (and good on ’em) cause it’s their money that’s talking, but sponsers do stuff like this because regular folks raise the ruckus.
Now let’s see if we can get them retcon the finish to Triple H vs. Booker T