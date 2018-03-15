WWE Network

If you were one of the many people upset about WWE naming their new WrestleMania women’s battle royal after the Fabulous Moolah, you’ll be pleased to see this press release, blasted out on Thursday:

“After further consideration, we believe it’s best to proceed with the name ‘WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.’ What remains most important is that this historic match is part of WWE’s unwavering commitment to the Women’s Division.”

The announcement of the name was met with a heavy negative response online and throughout the media due to Moolah’s reported history of theft, sexual abuse of female wrestlers under her care, sex trafficking, and more. You can read about that in greater detail here.

The change appears to have been made after pressure from sponsors, as Mars Wrigley Confectionery US — parent company of WrestleMania’s primary sponsor, Snickers — called the match name “unacceptable.” Their statement, via Wrestling Inc:

We were recently made aware of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s (WWE) decision to honor a former wrestler during the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event. As a principle-based business that has long championed creating inclusive environments that encourage and empower everyone to reach their full potential, this is unacceptable. We are engaging with the WWE to express our disappointment.

And there you have it. That’s how the Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal becomes the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Hey, if we need a big trophy with a recognizable pioneering female WWE Hall of Famer on top, it’s not too late to call this thing the Sensational Sherri Martel Memorial.

Subscribe, rate and review the With Spandex podcast!