WWE Announced The First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal

USA Network

2018 is already a year of big firsts in WWE. January gave us the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. The next month, the road to WrestleMania remained toasty hot with the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. And the hits will keep on coming at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.

On Monday during Raw, WWE confirmed that another rumored WrestleMania match will come to pass, and that the women’s division will be getting its equivalent of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will be in its fifth year at WrestleMania 34.

WWE aired a video package on Raw that paid tribute to the life and memory of the legendary Fabulous Moolah. And while last year gave us the first-ever Mae Young Classic women’s wrestling tournament, this year we’ll see her counterpart be similarly honored, as the women of WWE will compete in the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal.