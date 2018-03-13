WWE Announced The First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal

2018 is already a year of big firsts in WWE. January gave us the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. The next month, the road to WrestleMania remained toasty hot with the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. And the hits will keep on coming at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.
On Monday during Raw, WWE confirmed that another rumored WrestleMania match will come to pass, and that the women’s division will be getting its equivalent of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will be in its fifth year at WrestleMania 34.
WWE aired a video package on Raw that paid tribute to the life and memory of the legendary Fabulous Moolah. And while last year gave us the first-ever Mae Young Classic women’s wrestling tournament, this year we’ll see her counterpart be similarly honored, as the women of WWE will compete in the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal.
This is wonderful news and a great way to get some deserving women on the card.
The bad news is that Mania is gonna be like, what, 10 hours this year? This shit is gonna start at like 2 in the afternoon.
It depends. This will at least give a place to the rest of the women, so they can cut the multi women tags and don’t have to make extra matches. So maybe it might work out for the best.
Moolah was a truly atrocious human being and I can’t believe WWE is dumb enough to name anything after her.
+1
+1,000
There really isn’t a female equivalent of Andre the French Giant that you could name it after. That said, Moolah invites some rather uncomfortable conversation.
Chyna
Yeah, maybe the WWE should have done some thinking before naming it after Moolah?
And I had hope for the WWE when they named the NXT women’s tournament after Mae Young instead of after Moolah… jokes on me!
Does Vince get to sexually assault the winner?
I mean, I’d have gone with the Molly Holly Invitational…
Also in a year of firsts they are going to bump the divas pay so they are also equal… seeing Nia Jax at 100k, others at 200k and even Riott, Liv, and Mandy Rose at 80k was eye opening
Is that from one of those “what WWE stars actually earn” lists? Because none of them have any cited sources or evidence.
(To clarify, I think it’s pretty obvious that WWE’s positioning on raising their women doesn’t include anything like equal pay – a friend of Sasha’s tweeted and then deleted something about how pushed main roster women earn less than NXT men a while ago – but using those lists as empirical evidence as “proof” doesn’t help. It’s funny, isn’t it, how that happens while Neville sits out a contract the length of which nobody outside the company seems to know)
Aside from everything else, this pretty much means we aren’t getting Sasha-Bayley yet, doesn’t it? They only got twelve matches on the whole card last year, and unlike WM33 this one will have to have both tag title matches on the main show as per storylines.
Not to mention “a history-making women’s battle royale” isn’t historical in the slightest, unless the sexy costume, elimination through any rope matches were WWE’s equivalent of Rosa Parks.