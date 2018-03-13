WWE Announced The First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal

#Wrestlemania 34 #Wrestlemania #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
03.12.18 16 Comments

USA Network

2018 is already a year of big firsts in WWE. January gave us the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. The next month, the road to WrestleMania remained toasty hot with the first-ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. And the hits will keep on coming at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.

On Monday during Raw, WWE confirmed that another rumored WrestleMania match will come to pass, and that the women’s division will be getting its equivalent of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which will be in its fifth year at WrestleMania 34.

WWE aired a video package on Raw that paid tribute to the life and memory of the legendary Fabulous Moolah. And while last year gave us the first-ever Mae Young Classic women’s wrestling tournament, this year we’ll see her counterpart be similarly honored, as the women of WWE will compete in the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSFABULOUS MOOLAHFABULOUS MOOLAH MEMORIAL BATTLE ROYALwomen's wrestlingWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 7 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP